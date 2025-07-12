Police nab suspected serial burglar in Newberg Published 5:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Cano Francisco-Sebastian apprehended after a Newberg homeowner finds him in his home

A man who law enforcement suspect is responsible for at least three recent burglary or trespassing incidents in Yamhill County was arrested last week in Newberg.

According to a release from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 8:43 a.m. July 9 to a home in the 800 block of Dayton Avenue on a report of a burglary in progress.

“The homeowner reported finding a male suspect exiting through the front door of his residence,” the release said.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Cano Francisco-Sebastian, attempted to flee from police on a bicycle, the release said. He didn’t make it far before being apprehended after briefly resisting arrest.

A subsequent investigation determined that Francisco-Sebastian was a suspect in three burglary and trespassing incidents in the county.

“(Francisco-Sebastian) is believed to have committed other property crimes that have not yet been reported to law enforcement,” the release said.

Homeowners who suspect Francisco-Sebastian, or anyone else, has burglarized their home or business may call the Newberg-Dundee Police Department’s general line at 503-538-8321 or the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office general line at 503-434-7506.