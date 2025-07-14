Published 7:47 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Gloria Attrell

September 23, 1931 – June 13, 2025

Gloria Lee Attrell, beloved wife, mother, aunt and cousin, died June 13, 2025 in Sherwood, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Attrell, on May 2, 2025. Their 75th wedding anniversary would have been on August 11th. To celebrate that and their lives, their joint Memorial Service will be August 11th, 1:00 p.m., at Newberg Church of the Nazarene. A reception will follow. Private Inurnment, Valley View Memorial Park, Newberg. Gloria will be greatly missed and fondly remembered, not only by family and friends, but also by the many people she and Leonard served in the community through Attrell’s Funeral Chapels in Newberg and Sherwood, Showcase of Flowers and Valley View Memorial Park.

Gloria was born September 23, 1931 in Portland to Hermena (nee Fankhauser) and Harold Lundquist; the family lived in Condon. Her brother, Lynnwood, was born in 1934. Due to the Depression, they moved to West Chehalem (Newberg) where they lived across from Ewing Young School and began farming. The family were active members of West Chehalem Community Church. Gloria went to Ewing Young Elementary School and graduated from Newberg Union High School in 1949. Gloria developed her talent as a pianist studying with teachers in Newberg and Portland. Gloria was pianist for the high school choir but also gave recitals and taught students privately. Playing for operettas her junior year, she met Leonard Attrell in the choir. They began dating and married August 11, 1950 at Newberg Free Methodist Church.

Following marriage, they moved to Portland where she worked for Borden Company in their business office. Leonard became an auto mechanic specializing in wheel alignment. Gloria and Leonard moved from Portland to Coos Bay where their son, Ronald, was born in 1952.

They moved to Salem in 1953 where Gloria became a Comptometer Operator for Oregon Sate Tax Commission. She thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of figuring and computing taxes quickly and became the star employee for many years due to her rapid computation abilities.

Leonard wanted to become a funeral director to help people more directly and, after much thought and prayer, they decided to support his career change by relying primarily on Gloria’s income. In 1961 Gloria contacted Borden Co. and was hired in their San Francisco office. The family moved to Daly City, CA with Leonard attending San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1962. They moved to

Medford where he worked as a funeral director and then to Salem in 1963. Gloria resumed her position at Oregon State Tax Commission.

In 1964 they moved to Newberg to work at Mannenbach Funeral Home with hope of partnership. Gloria continued commuting to Salem. In 1966 they bought out their partner, becoming Attrell’s Newberg Funeral Chapel and Attrell’s Sherwood Funeral Chapel. Gloria resigned from her job in Salem to became an active participant in the funeral chapels. She took on many roles but initially used her hair styling skills in preparing people’s loved ones’ bodies for viewing.

From 1968 to 1979 they expanded by purchasing Valley View Memorial Park & Mausoleum, Manson Florist, built new buildings and incorporated another florist and Brown Funeral Home. Gloria was instrumental in bringing beauty into the buildings with the rose stained glass window, fountains, skylight and aquarium for kids. Gloria and Leonard owned and operated the businesses together with Gloria becoming responsible for the florist & gift store, overall Human Resources and funeral chapel work. They both were clear that their 60 years of service would have been impossible without the dedicated team with which God blessed them. Gloria and Leonard retired in 2015.

Gloria valued serving on the Board of Trustees of George Fox University. She was an Active Trustee from 1989 to 2006 and Honorary Trustee from 2006 to her death. She was a strong supporter of her communities in other ways as well: Longtime member of Newberg Community Hospital Auxiliary, serving as a Pink Lady and two terms as president; Member and Past President of Newberg Business & Professional Women’s Club and its Woman of the Year; Christian Women’s Clubs active member often inviting women to attend; City Club; she and Leonard named Newberg Chamber of Commerce Retailer of the Year in 1988; volunteer in Newberg’s Berrian Festival and Old

Fashioned Days and Sherwood’s Robin Hood festival where she and Leonard were knighted in 2004 for community service.

Gloria and Leonard were active members of The Church of the Nazarene. She would host their Bible Study and Fellowship groups of Portland First Church in their home. She worshipped through music and was often church pianist, 15 years in Newberg, but also, with Leonard, worked with youth in Sunday School classes and activities beginning this at Seacliff Evangelical United Brethren Church in California. Gloria supported Leonard’s overseas mission trips by staying home to manage the businesses and take care of their home and precious dogs. They continued supporting mission work and sponsoring children in Africa.

Gloria is survived by their son, Ronald (Michael); sister-in-law, Louise; brother-in-law, Clifford (Glenna); nieces, Donna, RuthAnn (Larry); beloved grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins who will be remembered at the service. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lynnwood.

Donations may be made to George Fox University, Harvest Partners Jesus Film Project, Rotary Foundation Polio Eradication, or charity of your choice.

Attrell’s Funeral Chapels, online obituary with more details.