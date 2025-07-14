July 17 Yamhill County Sheriff’s outstanding warrants Published 1:48 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The sheriff’s office crime information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 502-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-43407508.

July 14

– Trevor Neil Smith, 29, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Travous John Snider, 45, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– Richard Dean Snyder, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

– Armando Amescua Solorio, 62, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for forgery.

– Joseph Adam Sorenson, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for menacing.

– Javier Torres Soto, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

– Modesto Anselmo Soto Benitez, 30, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

– KC Ray Sparks, 40, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree theft.

– Logan Shawn Sparks, 46, is wanted on a probation violation for strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

– Elijah Robert Spencer, 31, is wanted on a warrant for reckless driving.

– Chad Everett Spindler, 52, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for first-degree theft.

– Zachary Michael Spittles, 33, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– Kelly Ryan Sprecher, 51, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– James Paul Stanaford, 47, is wanted for failure to appear on a criminal citation and driving while suspended or revoked.

– Ethan Dunbar St. Clair, 24, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

– Brandon Ann Stears, 64, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree criminal mischief.

– Joshua Lee Steele, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree criminal mischief.

– Jaime Renee Steenburgh, 29, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Nikki Lynn Stefanowicz, 51, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.

– Devon James Steiger, 35, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Rafael Urbano Ceras, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape.

– Johnathan Ray Bevan, 23, is wanted on an FTA for assaulting a police officer, strangulation and aggravated harassment.

– Porfirio Enrique Galicia, 26, is wanted on an FTA for menacing.

– Kristie Dawn Finney, 42, is wanted on a probation violation.

