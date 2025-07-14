PGE wants customers to be cool, stay cool, reduce energy costs as heat wave envelopes the state Published 11:58 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Portland-based energy giant PGE has some simple solutions for Oregon residents withering in the heat.

“This is like Africa hot. Tarzan couldn’t take this kinda heat!”

Matthew Broderick’s pronouncement in the movie “Biloxi Blues” couldn’t be a more perfect explanation of the heat wave that has beset much of Oregon of late.

However, Portland-based energy giant PGE has some simple solutions for Oregon residents withering in the heat.

It starts with a few tips on keeping one’s house cooler using passive measures that may also save residents a few bucks on their electric bill in the process. They include:

Open windows during cooler nights and mornings and use a fan to draw in that cool air.

When the outside temperature rises to 75 to 80 degrees, close the windows, doors and window coverings to keep cool air in, then use fans to circulate the air.

Run appliances such as ovens, stovetops, dishwashers and clothes dryers at night or in the early morning.

Close curtains on sun-facing windows or use awnings during the day and when running air conditioning units.

Set the thermostat on your central air conditioning unit to 76 degrees.

Upgrade to a programmable thermostat to help you save on energy costs. Smart thermostats can automatically adjust a few degrees to shift your electricity use away from peak times.

While homeowners often weatherize their homes in preparation for winter, they could do the same to prepare for toasty weather in the summer. They can keep heat out of the house by making sure ducts are sealed or insulated, as well as install weather stripping or apply caulking around doors, windows, pipes and cracks in the structure.

To that end, PGE offers free weatherization assistance, including for renters, to low-income folks who qualify. In addition, the company’s Community Energy Project (communityenergyproject.org) has free workshops and other weatherization resources.

PGE also offers its peak time rebates (tinyurl.com/3f8zkyn3) and time of day programs (tinyurl.com/5n6f33sr) that reward customers for shifting energy use during peak times when electricity demand and prices are the highest.