Newberg skatepark to close temporarily for repair work Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Park and rec district hires contractor to renovate the aging facility

Skaters take note: Newberg’s vaunted skatepark will soon see some closures over several weeks.

According to a release from the Chehalem Park and Recreation District, the popular park is getting “a surface makeover” this summer.

The park district has hired Vancouver, Washington-based Aero Concrete to undertake the task of repairing the aging park, located within the confines of Ewing Young Park on South Blaine Street. The contract is for $30,000.

The closure will be done in two phases, a release said, adding that the first phase involves filling the cracks and rough spots and will require some parts of the park be closed for about a week beginning July 21.

Once the first phase is completed, the park will be closed for about a week in order for the contractor to seal the entire facility.

“The surface is in need of repair as cracks and rough patches in the concrete have taken a toll over time,” the release said.

The spots will first be pressure-washed and dried, then filled with silica sand and a two-part epoxy product, the district added. Cement will be used on the larger patches. The raised fillers will then be ground down to be flush with the rest of the surface. Finally, the entire surface will be pressure-washed and sealed with a product favored for skateparks.

None of the other attractions at Ewing Young Park — including the disc golf course, dog park or BMX track — will be affected by the closure.