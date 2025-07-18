Penguin Productions will unveil Shakespearean adaption in ‘Upon the King’ Published 5:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Outdoor theater troupe set to premier the play on July 24

Picture a warm summer evening. A slight breeze blowing in from the coast carries aromas of hazelnuts, pinot noir grapes and lavender. In the middle of a verdant field stands a stage resplendent with period decor. Upon it a troupe of thespians depicts a Shakespearean drama, although this time with a twist.

Welcome to Penguin Productions and its latest effort, “Upon the King.”

Conceived by playwright Andrew Philpot, the production is unique in that it combines elements from a number of Shakespeare’s greatest historical plays: “Richard II,” “Henry IV,” “Henry V,” “Henry VI” and “Richard III.”

It is described by the production company as an action-packed piece that “weaves one continuous story of England’s crown as it passes from king to king – through acts both noble and treacherous.”

The time period depicted spans from the Hundred Years’ War with France to the chaos of the War of the Roses and “captures the triumphs, betrayals and humanity behind the throne.”

“Andrew Philpot’s masterful adaptation crafts a deeply engaging experience,” a release said. “Making its Oregon debut, ‘Upon the King’ explores the timeless and ever-relevant themes of leadership — the glory, the burden and the sacrifices demanded of those who wear the crown.”

The venue is located at 17530 N.E. Terrys Lane, just off Dopp Road northwest of Newberg. The play is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 24-26, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 8-9.

All ages are welcome, but the troupe recommends the play for individuals 13 and older as it includes themes of murder, war and death with mild language.

For more information, call 503-919-7525 or email contact@penguinsonstage.org. Buy tickets at givebutter.com/DpD6l2 or at the venue. They are $15 for students and seniors, $18 for everyone else.

Penguin Productions is in its eighth year as an outdoor nonprofit theater company, having formed in 2017 when it staged Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

“Upon the King” is the second production of 2025 for the troupe; it performed an adaptation of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” in the spring.