July 21 public safety round-up Published 9:52 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Daily and weekly reports from the sheriff’s office and Newberg-Dundee police

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reports

July 11

– Nicole Lee Unger, 31, of Newberg, was arrsted for failrue to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless driving and felony DUII. He was booked and released.

– Ky Ramsey Schaad, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for unauthorized departure. He was booked and released.

July 15

– Mario Reyes Parra, 28, of Newberg, was arrsted on holds from McMinnville and Newberg municipal courts. No bail was set and the cases remain open.

– Rafael Gomez, 30, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court on a probation violatoin for assaulting a public safety officer. No bail was set and the case is pending.

– Jared Cole Blankenbaker, 30, of Newberg, was arrsted on a hold from Clackamas County. No bail was set.

July 16

– Larry Gene Marshall, 42, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of strangulation and resisting arrest. No bail was set and the case remains open.

– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

– Ayden Daniel Schneidewind, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for first-degree rape and sexual abuse. No bail was set and the case remains open.

July 17

– Feliciano Pedro-Lascano, 47, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass, harassment and stalking. Bail was set at $2,500 and the case is pending.

July 18

– Felipe Pastor Rodriquez Salas, 44, of Newberg, was arrsted for attempt to commit a crime. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

July 19

– Charles Benjamin Moser, 40, of Newberg, was arrsted for DUII. He was booked and released.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

July 9-16

– Dario Echeverria, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation and posession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Devin Zane Burnett, 22, of McMinnville, was arrsted for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Favian Mendoza-Bonilla, 22, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Jennifer Garcia-Ramirez, 26, of Lebanaon, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Rodolfo Martinez-Cerda, 19, of Beaverton, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Samantha Ranae Vinson, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to apper on a criminal citation.

– Harley james Cooley, 34, of Dundee, was arrsed on a warrant or citation.

– Zachary Douglas Passalaqua, 19, of Dundee, was arrsted on a probation violation.

– Austin William Ahtoon, 21, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant sfrom another angency or state.

– Trenton Wade Berry, 26, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrsted on a warrant or citation.

– Shawn Douglas Strock, 39, of Portland, was arrsted for driving while suspended or revoked.

– Daniel Tinoco Cazares, 33, of Newberg, was arrsted for failure to register as a sex offender.

– Maria Reyes Vargas, 28, of Newbeg, was arrested for failuure to perform the duties of a driver involved in a hit and run (property).

– Ivan Ubieta Cabrera, 27, of Newberg, was arrsted on a warrant or citation and driving while suspended or revoked.

– Thomas Michael Malina, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for hindering prosecution.