July 21 public safety round-up
Published 9:52 am Monday, July 21, 2025
Daily and weekly reports from the sheriff’s office and Newberg-Dundee police
Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reports
July 11
– Nicole Lee Unger, 31, of Newberg, was arrsted for failrue to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless driving and felony DUII. He was booked and released.
– Ky Ramsey Schaad, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for unauthorized departure. He was booked and released.
July 15
– Mario Reyes Parra, 28, of Newberg, was arrsted on holds from McMinnville and Newberg municipal courts. No bail was set and the cases remain open.
– Rafael Gomez, 30, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court on a probation violatoin for assaulting a public safety officer. No bail was set and the case is pending.
– Jared Cole Blankenbaker, 30, of Newberg, was arrsted on a hold from Clackamas County. No bail was set.
July 16
– Larry Gene Marshall, 42, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of strangulation and resisting arrest. No bail was set and the case remains open.
– Travis Douglas Mottram, 36, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.
– Ayden Daniel Schneidewind, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for first-degree rape and sexual abuse. No bail was set and the case remains open.
July 17
– Feliciano Pedro-Lascano, 47, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass, harassment and stalking. Bail was set at $2,500 and the case is pending.
July 18
– Felipe Pastor Rodriquez Salas, 44, of Newberg, was arrsted for attempt to commit a crime. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.
July 19
– Charles Benjamin Moser, 40, of Newberg, was arrsted for DUII. He was booked and released.
Newberg-Dundee Police Department log
July 9-16
– Dario Echeverria, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation and posession of controlled substances (PCS).
– Devin Zane Burnett, 22, of McMinnville, was arrsted for failure to appear on a criminal citation.
– Favian Mendoza-Bonilla, 22, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.
– Jennifer Garcia-Ramirez, 26, of Lebanaon, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.
– Rodolfo Martinez-Cerda, 19, of Beaverton, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.
– Samantha Ranae Vinson, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to apper on a criminal citation.
– Harley james Cooley, 34, of Dundee, was arrsed on a warrant or citation.
– Zachary Douglas Passalaqua, 19, of Dundee, was arrsted on a probation violation.
– Nicole Lee Unger, 31, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver in a hit and run (property), reckless driving and DUII.
– Austin William Ahtoon, 21, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant sfrom another angency or state.
– Trenton Wade Berry, 26, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrsted on a warrant or citation.
– Shawn Douglas Strock, 39, of Portland, was arrsted for driving while suspended or revoked.
– Daniel Tinoco Cazares, 33, of Newberg, was arrsted for failure to register as a sex offender.
– Mario Reyes Parra, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation, probation violation and criminal driving while suspended or revoked.
– Jared Cole Blankenbaker, 30, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.
– Maria Reyes Vargas, 28, of Newbeg, was arrested for failuure to perform the duties of a driver involved in a hit and run (property).
– Ivan Ubieta Cabrera, 27, of Newberg, was arrsted on a warrant or citation and driving while suspended or revoked.
– Larry Gene Marshall, 42, of Newberg, was arrsted on a warrant or citation.
– Thomas Michael Malina, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for hindering prosecution.