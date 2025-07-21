July 21 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants Published 10:36 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The sheriff’s office crim information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 502-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-43407508.

– Barbara Jean Stephani, 59, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and failure to appear on a citation.

– Tessa Marie Stephens, 27, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree attempted theft.

– Wlater Marshall Stephens, 73, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Dustin Edward Stewart, 33, is wanted on an FTA for strangulation and third-degree assault.

– Frank Lynn Stillwell, 55, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

– Joshua Dwight Stinson, 40, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

– Chad Ryan Stock, 45, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

– Beverly Ophelia Stockton, 60, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for unlawful posession of meth.

– Steven Alex Stone, 48, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Nick James Storm, 42, is wanted on an FTA for negotiating a bad check.

– Robert Glen Strahle, 65, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Robert Lewis Streeter, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft and identity theft.

– Joshua Ryan Strosnider, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Joseph Alan Stroud, 32, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked.

– Tyler James Sutphin, 35, is wanted on an FTA for identity theft, third-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

– Joshua Eugene Sutton, 51, is wanted on a bench warrant for contempt of court.

– Stephen Alan Swain, 40, is wnated on a probation violation for harassment.

– Lewis Edward Swartz, 53, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– John Randolf Tate, 40, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– David Allen Tayloe, 32, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

– Francisco Anguiano, 32, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft.

– Jill Kristine Bothum, 37, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance.

– Arthur Leon Flanagan, 45, is wanted on an FTA for posession of controlled substances.

– Benjamin Wayne Jackson, 52, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.