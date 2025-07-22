Despite industry challenges, Oregon wine maintains premium position Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Annual Oregon Wine Board report shows increases in sales and yield, but a drop in the number of wineries

By Kyle Odegard, Capital Press reporter

Oregon’s wine grape crop, area harvested, crush and case sales all saw modest declines in 2024, but the state’s industry continues to enjoy its reputation for quality and commands premium prices, according to a new report.

“It continues to thrive in that way,” said Gina Bianco, executive director of the Oregon Wine Board.

The Oregon Wine Board’s 2024 Vineyard and Winery Report was released in late June. The annual study is compiled by the Institute for Policy Research and Engagement of the University of Oregon.

Oregon’s average case price climbed 2% in 2024. The median wine grape price per ton dropped 2% to $2,465 per ton, but a USDA report listed Oregon with the top mark in the nation.

The number of Oregon wineries decreased by 67 in 2024, leaving 1,076 remaining. The North Willamette Valley lost 40 wineries.

“We acknowledge that these are challenging times for our wineries and vineyards, no matter what size or region. We remain optimistic about the future and ready to promote Oregon wine at home and around the world,” Bianco said.

Greg Jones, Oregon Wine Board chairman and CEO of Abacela Winery, said in a news release that the lighter harvest in 2024 wasn’t a surprise after back-to-back large vintages.

Among the key findings in the 2024 report

• Pinot noir remains the top varietal, accounting for 60% of acreage and 58% of grape production.

• The estimated value of Oregon wine grape production in 2024 was $329 million, down 6% from the previous year.

• Statewide production hit 129,739 tons, down 1%. Oregon saw a record harvest of 137,065 tons in 2022

• The total number of planted vineyards in Oregon increased by 25 to 1,537. Planted acreage now stands at 47,343, up 3%.

• The crush dropped 2% to slightly more than 95,000 tons, down from a record 97,116 tons in 2023

• Total cases sold dropped 4% to 5.8 million cases.

• All sales channels, with the exception of exports, softened slightly compared to 2023.

• Direct to consumer sales fell 3.3%, with sales from tasting rooms down 2.9%.

• Sales into distribution channels decreased by 4.5% in Oregon and just under 4% in other states.

• Export sales of Oregon wine, representing about 3% of total case sales, increased 7% in 2024. Canada was the top destination, accounting for 46% or 77,884 cases. The United Kingdom was second and Japan third.

• All of the countries tracked showed increases.

“The quality is amazing and I think it’s really starting to be recognized in more markets,” Bianco said.

International marketing, including educating industry workers in foreign countries about Oregon wine, also has helped.

Viewpoints on tariffs differ depending on sales channels, Bianco said. Wineries that export are keeping a close eye on trade talks, but those that don’t may be looking forward to more domestic opportunities.

Bianco said the 2025 growing season has been fairly normal so far, with no significant weather problems. Farmers in other segments might be concerned about drought, but vines go deep into the soil for moisture so grapes aren’t as impacted.