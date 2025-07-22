Newberg man faces rape, sexual assault charges in New Year’s Eve incident Published 11:30 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Ayden Daniel Schneidewind, 20, was arraigned on first-degree charges of sexual abuse and rape at a hearing held July 17 in Yamhill County Circuit Court. Both charges are Measure 11 crimes that, if the defendant is found guilty, carry with them stiff mandatory minimum sentences. (File staff photo)

Ayden Daniel Schneidewind faces Measure 11 charges for alleged crime in 2024

A Newberg man is facing allegations he sexually assaulted an incapacitated woman following a New Year’s Eve party in 2024.

Ayden Daniel Schneidewind, 20, was arraigned on first-degree charges of sexual abuse and rape at a hearing held July 17 in Yamhill County Circuit Court. Both charges are Measure 11 crimes that, if the defendant is found guilty, carry with them stiff mandatory minimum sentences.

Judge Cheryl Pellegrini presided over the proceedings. Salem attorney Ted Coran was appointed Schneidewind’s counsel. The prosecutor in the case is Deputy District Attorney Mason Kriz.

A family member posted $5,000 security on the $50,000 bail, and Schneidewind was released.

He is slated to be indicted July 24 on allegations he “did unlawfully and knowingly engage in sexual intercourse with Jane Doe, a person who was incapable of consent by reason of physical helplessness,” the court file said.

A probable cause affidavit, filed July 16 by Newberg-Dundee police Officer Robert Mitchell before the charges were filed, said the victim reported to officers at police headquarters that she had been raped by Schneidewind following a party both had attended.

The woman said that she had become “heavily intoxicated” at the party and returned to the house where she shared a bedroom with her step-grandmother. She said she awoke to someone painfully penetrating her vagina, recalling that she asked whoever the assailant was repeatedly to stop. He allegedly left then returned later to attempt to assault the woman a second time, but she yelled at him to get out of the bedroom.

The woman called 911 and reported to a hospital about four hours after the incident.

The victim identified the attacker as Schneidewind; at that time his girlfriend also lived at the home in Newberg.

Local police interviewed Schneidewind on June 4, but he denied having any sexual contact with the woman, adding that the woman appeared to be extremely intoxicated on the night of the party, while he had only a couple of drinks.

The victim underwent a sexual assault exam, the results of which were sent to the Oregon State Police crime lab for analysis. The NDPD received the results of the exam and a request was made for police to approach Schneidewind for a DNA sample. The DNA test could not rule out that Schneidewind had assaulted the woman, so he was arrested.

On July 17 a judge ordered that Schneidewind be in placed in restraints whenever he appeared in court in the future.The judge’s assessment came after she determined that Schneidewind was a flight risk, could cause a hallway disruption or a threat to staff and/or the public or the alleged victim

As part of the release he was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to remain at least a mile away from the victim’s residence and work place.

The judge also issued a no-contact order that precludes Schneidewind from approaching the alleged victim directly or through third parties; by mail, email or other electronic measures and by telephone.