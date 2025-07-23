Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo names its ambassadors Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The four high school students earn $1,000 scholarships and will represent the event over the next 12 months

The four young women who will represent the Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo over the next year have been chosen by the organization’s board of directors.

The new batch of ambassadors, picked from recent graduates at Yamhill County high schools, are Briana Titular, Caden Christensen, Kwynn Johnston and Orianne Gladhart.

Each was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a college or university of their choice as part of their appointment. The scholarships are provided by sponsors Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, Kit Johnston Farms, United Steelworkers Union and the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners.

“We had 12 extremely qualified applicants from four high schools and I commend all 12 candidates,” said Commissioner Mary Starrett, a member of the panel that interviewed the candidates. “It was extremely difficult to choose only four ambassadors.”

Titular, a recent graduate of Dayton High School, will enter her market pig in the livestock competition at the fair, which begins July 30.

“Showing animals is the best thing on the planet and you can’t go wrong with fair food!” she said.

Titular attended Yamhill-Carlton High School for three years and was varsity captain in three sports. As a member of Y-C FFA, she served as vice president, secretary and historian and led the agricultural sales team to place first at state. Titular plans to attend George Fox University and major in elementary education.

Christensen was the valedictorian of the recent graduating class at Amity High School, where she was a four-year member of Amity FFA and often showed her sheep. She also excelled as a varsity athlete in six sports, including the school’s equestrian team. With the eventual goal of owning an agricultural business, she plans on enrolling in a degree partnership program offered by Chemeketa Community College and Oregon State University to study animal science.

“I love to ride my horse in the parades and I love telling people that our fair and rodeo has something for everyone in the family,” she said.

Johnston was one of the valedictorians at Dayton High School this year, participated in Mock Youth Legislature and was a member of Future Business Leaders of America and Dayton FFA, where her team won first in food science at state championships. She will exhibit goats at the fair, and her objective for higher education is to choose a profession, such as lawyer or nurse, which allows her to make an impact on the lives of others, she said.

She mirrored Christensen’s love for the county fair: “We are the oldest fair in Oregon. We have carnival rides, pie-eating and hot dog eating contests, nightly concerts with country music stars, rodeo and even a cat show!”

Gladhart, another recent grad from Dayton High School, was team captain of the varsity soccer team, participated on the school’s equestrian team and served as reporter for Dayton FFA. She was a member of the school’s FFA food science team that placed first at state, shows lambs at the fair and loves gaming with her horse. Orianne expects to attend the University of Idaho, where she will study livestock production and agricultural marketing.

“I love the feeling of fun and community at our fair,” she said. “I really like the bond everyone has whether you are showing animals or just coming to enjoy all the fun activities.”