July 25 public safety round-up

Daily and weekly reports from TVF&R, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Newberg-Dundee police

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue calls

July 17

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Springbrook Road, Oxford STreet, Meridian Street, Werth Boulevard, Center STreet, Haworth Avenue, Elliott Road, Sherman Street, Faircrest Drive, Springbrook Road and Little Oak Street.

July 18

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Springbrook Road, North Street, Fairway Street, Kuehne Road, Boysen Lane, Haworth Avenue, Elliott Road, Old Parrett Mountain Road, Church STreet, College STreet, Hayes Street, McKern Place and Seventh STreet.

– Fire personnel responded to a commercial fire alarms on Sheridan Street and Hancock Street.

July 19

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Church STreet, Fulton Street, Alpine Street, Springbrook Road, Elliott Road and Oak Meadows Loop.

July 20

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Hyland Lane, Washington Street, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Larkins Road, Knoll Drive, Brutscher Street, College STreet and Elliott Road.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Fulton Street.

July 21

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Portland Road, Crestview Drive, Brutscher Street, Williams Street, Werth Boulevard, Church Street, Elliott Road, Hayes Street and Edgewood Drive.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Gabraham Street.

July 22

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Charles Street, 11th Court, Springbrook Road, Eighth Street, Hayes Street, Fulton Street, Chehalem Street, Williams Street, Neumann Lane, Oak Meadows Loop, Wynooski Street and Hulet Lane.

– Fire personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Howard Street and a residential fire alarm on Oxford Street.

July 23

– TVF&R crews responded to medical first-aid calls on Zard Lane, Crater Lane, Springbrook Road, Conner Drive, Alder Street, Werth Boulevard, Schaad Road, Elliott Road, 11th Court and Brutscher Street.

– Fire personnel responded to commercial fire alarms on Center Street, Calkins Lane and Villa Road, as well as a miscellaneous incident on Fourth Street.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reports

July 21

– Jennifer Elaine Freeland, 58, of Newberg, was arrsted for first-degree aggravated theft. No bail was set and she received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

July 22

– Ricky Len Olheiser, 57, of Newberg, was arrsted on a civil commitment hold. No bail was set.

– Harley James Cooley, 34, of Dundee, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of third-degree theft and failure to appear on a criminal citation. Bail was set at $15,000 and the case remains open.

– Jestin Michael Deangelo, 37, of Dundee, was arrsted on a post-prison supervision sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

July 24

– Michael John Casey, 50, of Newberg, was arrested on multiple counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

July 17-23

– Conner James Shillitto, 22, of Klamath Falls, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from antoher agency or state.

– Joshua Joseph Storr, 51, of Salem, was arrsted for criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

– Tyler Lee Rictor, 33, of Corvallis, was arrsted for first-degree theft.

– Feliciano Pedro-Lascano, 47, of Newberg, was arrsted for possession of controlled substances (PCS) and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Elizabeth Jeanne Griffin, 30, residence unknown, was arrsted for PCS and second-degree criminal trespass.

– Stacey Lynn Koch, 42, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Dallas Cassidy Walto, 28, of Dayton, was arrsted on a warrant or citation.

– Laura Lee Slayton, 65, of Newberg, was arrsted for second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and harassment.

– Susan Joyce Newberry, 61, of Seaside, was arrsted for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

– Emilio Ernesto Caballero, 27, of Newberg, was arrsted for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Kenneth Merle Kern, 55, residence unknown, was arrsted for second-degree criminal trespass.

– Walter Jackson O’Rear, 59, of Newberg, was arrsted on a fugitive warrant from another agency or state.

– Rafael Gomez, 30, of Newberg, was arrested on a fugitive warrants from another agency or state.

– Joseph Michael Dunovan, 63, of Newberg, was arrsted for second-degree criminal trepass.

– Charles Benjamin Moser, 40, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful posession of firearms.

– Kaylee Sue Muckey, 41, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

– Jose Gonzalez Chirinos, 25, of Salem, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

– Fernando Saavedera-Villasenor, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in a hit and run accident (property).

– Harley James Cooley, 34, of Dundee, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

– Jose Perez-Lucas, 21, of Forest Grove, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

– Ivan Rodolfo Buila-Ramos, 28, of Independence, was cited for failure to cary and present a license.

– Robert Max Palacios, 30, of Newberg, was arrsted on a warrant or citation.

– Kenner Adolfo Gonzales-Ramos, 25, of Cornelius, was arrsted for DUII.