Local volunteer group solicits help in sprucing up Bob & Crystal Rilee Park

Volunteers will take to the Parrett Mountain park on Aug. 16 under the direction of Friends of Chehalem Trails

Friends of Chehalem Trails is calling on volunteers of all ages and experience to lend a hand restoring trails at Bob & Crystal Rilee Park.

Set for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 16 at 10500 N.E. Parrett Mountain Road, volunteers can access tools, gloves and guidance to help clear brush, maintain trails and “support the health of this valued outdoor space,” a release said. Volunteers should wear long-sleeve shirts, pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

The 325-acre park — located near the summit of Parrett Mountain between Newberg, Sherwood and Wilsonville — is named after Crystal Rilee, great-granddaughter of Samuel Parrett and homesteader of the land in 1853, and Bob Rilee, her husband.

In 2003, Crystal Rilee established a foundation to preserve the property and offer public access to the historical farm while protecting it from urban development. Upon her death in 2006, the nonprofit’s foundation intended to change the purpose of the property to a members-only equestrian facility, but financial strain and embezzlement of the foundation’s funds by its executive director convinced the foundation to offer up the land for sale to the Chehalem Park and Recreation District. The sale was finalized in 2014.

The park district soon began planning to develop the land for multiple recreational uses, emphasizing access to hikers, bicyclists and equestrians. Staff members and volunteers began constructing new trails to accommodate all users, but in the final days before the master plan was to be adopted in 2023 the newly-elected conservative bloc of the district board did an about face, voting to eliminate bicycle access to the trails in favor of equestrian use.

“Despite the recent policy shifts, volunteers from scouting, equestrian, cycling and hiking groups are working together to keep the trails open, safe and enjoyable for everyone,” the release said.

Myriad groups stepped up to aid in building and maintaining trails in the park, including users banned such as members of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a program for middle and high school mountain bikers.

“NICA student-athletes learn stewardship, teamwork and respect for the environment,” Doug Cousineau, director and head coach of the team said, adding that the team had volunteered hundreds of hours of time over the past decade. “They’re not just trail riders — they’re trail stewards, proud to give back to the parks that shaped their journey.”

Cousineau said team members are looking forward to joining volunteers at the Aug. 16 effort to spruce up the park. The trail advocates organizing the event are looking forward to it as well.

“We’re excited to join forces with the cycling community to care for the trails they’ve helped build and maintain,” Matt Dolphin, community organizer with Friends of Chehalem Trails, said in the release.

Over the past year, Dolphin’s organization has attempted to connect people with parks through monthly hikes and hands-on volunteer events, including Arbor Day tree plantings and work on National Trails Day.

“Whether we’re hiking together or rolling up our sleeves, every event is about building community across trail user groups and making sure our parks are places of joy, health, and connection for all,” Dolphin said.

To sign up for the Rilee Park Volunteer Morning on Aug. 16, visit ChehalemTrails.org.