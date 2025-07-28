Carlton Crush: Ditch your shoes and socks, stomp some grapes

The 12th annual festival set for Sept. 13 at Ladd Park in Carlton

If you have ever stood in the produce aisle at your local market and thought, “Wouldn’t it be fun to stomp fruit with my feet?” then the Carlton Business Association has just the event for you.

The association’s 12th annual Carlton Crush Harvest Festival and its signature event, the Team Grape Stomp Competition, will return to the Yamhill County town from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ladd Park, 225 W. Grant St.

The popular annual celebration is, according to organizers, a “full day, family-friendly event (that) captures the spirit of wine country during peak harvest season,” exemplified by the juicing of grapes with one’s lower extremities “where teams of four compete in a fun and messy battle for grape stomping glory.”

Kids can join in the fun, as there is the Kids Grape Stomp Competition as well.

Music will be provided by PDX DJs, food will be available for purchase thanks to Park & Main and Blind Pig, there will be craft vendors on hand and libations will be served by myriad wineries, breweries and distilleries from the area. To that end, adults must purchase a commemorative Carlton Crush logo glass, which comes with two tasting tickets. The glasses are $8 for one or $15 for two.

Admission and parking are free throughout town, and proceeds will benefit local Yamhill-Carlton area charities and community causes.

For more information, to register as a team or to become a sponsor or volunteer, visit carltonbusinessassociation.com/carlton-crush.