Fire crews douse weekend blaze near Newberg

Three-acre conflagration takes flame near Ribbon Ribbon Road on Sunday afternoon

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a field fire Sunday afternoon near Newberg.

According to a release from the agency, the three-acre fire took flame around 2 p.m. near Ribbon Ridge Road.

“The fire started moving toward a wooded area and a pen with several horses,” the release said. “Firefighters quickly attacked the fire, successfully protecting the pen of horses from being injured and limiting the growth of the fire.”

TVF&R officials reported that it appeared the fire resulted from repairs being made to a metal fence, despite the efforts of the property’s owner.

“The property owner took proper precautions by having a bucket of water and a hose line nearby,” the release said. “However, the heat and dry conditions led to the fire to spread quickly.”

TVF&R was assisted in responding to the blaze by personnel from Dundee, Carlton, Yamhill and Gaston fire departments.