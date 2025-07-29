July 29 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants

Swipe or click to see more

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The sheriff’s office crime information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 502-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-43407508.

July 29

– Elton Whitmer Taylor, 62, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

– Jason William Taylor, 40, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for possession of oxycontin.

– Joshua Louis Taylor, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for attempted delivery of meth.

– Andres Vichique Tejeda, 37, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving.

– Pedro Tenorio-Gonzalez, 60, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Uriel Tenorio-Gonzalez, 32, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault, strangulation and harassment.

– Librado C. Tenorio-Mencias, 45, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended or revoked, DUII, reckless driving and endangering another person.

– Brian Christopher Terreri, 32, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Wilhelmina Dawn Terwilleger, 59, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Stacey Lynn Thomas, 55, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Daniel Ray Thornton, 41, is wanted on an FTA for possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– John Kelly Tillery, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree criminal mischief.

– Robert Scott Tomlinson, 41, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft, theft of services, criminal impersonation and fraudulent use of a credit card.

– Jessica Nicole Tolley, 37, is wanted for failure to perform the duties of a driver and attempted aggravated harassment.

– Jorge Torres-Alcantar, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Alvaro Torres-Lopez, 31, is wanted on an FTA for attempted delivery of heroin and PCS.

– Delbert Samuel Tracy, 39, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and providing false information on a citation.

– Darren Ray Treanor, 56, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Candelario Trinidad, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for attempted first-degree rape.

– Carlos Valdez Trujillo, 49, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree kidnapping.

– Cheyenne Hess, 66, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– Skyler Brandon Kaleo, 26, is wanted on a probation violation for weapons use, strangulation and reckless endangering.

– Tessa Marie Stephens, 27, is wanted on an FTA for attempted first-degree theft.

– Joshua Charles Worthington, 49, is wanted for first-degree theft.