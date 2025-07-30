Park district volleyball camp begins Sept. 8 in Newberg

Participants in the camp will be instructed in the basics by a pair of knowledgeable coaches. (File staff photo)

The Chehalem Park and Recreation District's annual volleyball camp is set to begin Sept. 8 at Mountain View Middle School in Newberg. (File staff photo)

Annual event split into three sessions depending on age

The fall sports season draws near, and youngsters who aspire to take to the volleyball court will soon have an opportunity to develop their skills.

The Chehalem Park and Recreation District’s annual volleyball camp is set, with practices beginning Sept. 8 at Mountain View Middle School in Newberg.

“This seven-week instructional volleyball program is designed to provide athletes with a comprehensive and structured learning experience,” a release from the district said. “Through this program, players will refine their technical skills, deepen their understanding of tactics and strategies and receive guidance from dedicated coaches and staff committed to their growth.”

Instructors for the camp are Morgan Lemen and Mel Baughman. Cost is $130 per athlete and registration closes Sept. 5. Register by phone at 503-537-2909, in person at the Chehalem Aquatic & Fitness Center at 1802 Haworth Ave. or visit tinyurl.com/sbhwupfz.

The program is split into three sessions:

Session 1 (grades 3-5) is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays.

Session 2 (grades 6-8) takes place at the same time, although on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Session 3 (grades 6-8) will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, email CPRD Sports Coordinator Nicole Lewelling at nlewelling@cprdnewberg.org or call her at 503-537-2909.