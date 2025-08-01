String quartet, plus two, next up in Chehalem Cultural Center series

Rosebud String Quartet will take the LaJoie Theatre stage Aug. 8

The next installment in the Chehalem Cultural Center’s “On Stage in the LaJoie Theatre” series is a performance by musicians from our neighbors to the north — Canada.

The Rosebud String Quartet is slated to perform selections by Mozart and others at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in the newly-renovated theater at the cultural center, 415 E. Sheridan St. Tickets, available at tinyurl.com/vx3uktbs, are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $25 for those under the age of 30, $15 for students and $5 for possessors of Oregon Trail Cards.

The quartet, according to its website, was formed in 2013 at the inaugural Rosebud Chamber Music Festival in Alberta, Canada, billed as a summertime chamber music showcase staged in the Alberta Badlands.

The quartet — with two additional musicians added for the concert in Newberg — will include James Shields on clarinet; Aaron Schwebel, Emily Cole and Michael Gurevich on violin; Keith Hamm on viola and Leanna Rutt on cello.

The group is composed of principal players from the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Opera Company and the National Ballet of Canada Orchestra.

The Rosebud String Quartet released a recording of Haydn and Mozart music in February 2023 that, according to a release, “garnered widespread acclaim including a five-star review in La Scena Musicale.”

It tours regularly in the Toronto, Canada, area as well recently at a music festival in New Mexico. It is regularly heard on CBC Radio.