Chehalem park district soccer leagues poised to begin

Registration ends Aug. 22 and practices begin in early September

Fall approaches, and that means one thing in the Newberg area: The soccer season is just around the corner.

To that end, the Chehalem Park and Recreation District has scheduled myriad leagues for kids of all ages to prepare them for competition on the pitch.

The district’s longtime Youth Fall Soccer program takes place at Loran Douglas Field on the campus of Newberg High School. Registration closes Aug. 22, and the camps begin in early September.

“Please join us for a recreational soccer league with an emphasis on skill and sportsmanship,” a release from the district said. “Practices are once or twice a week and at the discretion of the volunteer coach. Each team will play an eight-game schedule at Jaquith Park or Renne Field on Saturdays.”

To register, visit tinyurl.com/yc6kd9e6, call 503-537-2909 or sign up in person at the Chehalem Aquatic & Fitness Center, located at 1802 Haworth Ave. For more information, call CPRD Sports Technician Caleb Burris at 503-537-2909 or email him at cburris@cprdnewberg.org.

The Little Big Kicks Soccer group, designed for boys and girls 3 to 6 years old, begins Sept. 6 and will continue 9-10 a.m. Saturdays. The cost to enroll is $92.

“The staff guides the children through fundamental skills and fun ball handling drills,” the release said, adding that parents should provide the players with cleats, shin guards and a water bottle.

A kindergarten through third-grade soccer group is set to begin meeting on Sept. 1 and will be split into two divisions. Cost is $117 for in-district patrons, $127 for those who live out of the district.

Two divisions of boys soccer — K-3 and second through third grades — will begin practices Sept. 2. The fee is $117/$127. Players will be contacted by their coach about team placement and games begin Sept. 13. Shin guards, soccer cleats and a water bottle are recommended.

“Teams will be created with three factors in mind: school, grade and experience,” the release said, adding that coaches will be automatically paired with their son or daughter, if they choose, and siblings in the same division will be paired together as well.

Boys’ grades 4-8, girls K-3 and girls 4-8 group sessions will begin Sept. 1 and each include two divisions. The cost is the same as the above-mentioned groups.

Coaches meeting set

Coaches will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at CPRD headquarters, 125 S. Elliott Road, to prepare for the season, including accepting responsibility for communication between teams and informing parents of team placement, setting practice days and times, game times and locations and schedule changes. Email Burris for more information at cburris@cprdnewberg.org.