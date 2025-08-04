Aug. 4 Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office outstanding warrants

Swipe or click to see more

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for the following people who have absconded from the law

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The sheriff’s office crime information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 502-538-8321 and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-43407508.

Aug. 4

– Bryan William Tunison, 44, is wanted on a warrant for contempt.

– David Turver Davis, 60, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for delivery of meth.

– Gerald Wesley Upton, 57, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of hit and run (property) and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

– Miguel Angel Valdovinos Chavez, 26, is wanted on an FTA for manufacture and possession of marijuana items.

– Ulises Valdovinos Chavez, 31, is wanted on an FTA for manufacture and possession of marijuana items.

– Scottie Rey Van-Nort-66, is wanted on a warrant for possession of controlled substances (PCS).

– Jeremy Scott Candamme, 54, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

– John Ronald Vangoor, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

– Juan Vargas, 42, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree buglary and sexual assault.

– Abraham Cruz Vasquez, 42, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Mackenzie Rene Vasquez, 28, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

– Adolfo Vazquez Gonzalez, 44, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

– Maleisha Marie Veeder, 28, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and failure to pay fines.

– Jorge Rosado Vega, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

– Sixto Roque Velasco, 28, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and failure to carry and present a license.

– Jorge Luis Velasquez, 55, is wanted on a probation violation for distribution and possession of controlled substances.

– Cesar Armando Mora Velazquez, 34, is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on a citation.

– Luis Angel Perez Velasquez, 43, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

– Fernando Ramirez Verdin, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

– Cody John Vergin-Osborn, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to elude.

– Matthew Ward Flournoy, 40, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools and third-degree theft.

– Zviad Eremadze, 61, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree aggravated theft and fraudulent securities business.

– Ariana Marie Jennings, 28, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

– Michael Eugene Jensen, 58, is wanted on a probaiton violation for third-degree sexual abuse.