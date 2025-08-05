New clubhouse at Chehalem Glenn one step closer to fruition

Park district seeking requests for proposals to begin designing the structure

The long-awaited replacement of the clubhouse at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course is one step closer to fruition following an announcement in early August by the Chehalem Park and Recreation District.

On Aug. 4, the district put out the word that it will begin accepting requests for proposals for a concept design, market study and feasibility study for construction of a much larger and better appointed facility at the award-winning Newberg golf course.

The deadline for qualified professionals to submit RFPs will close Sept. 1, and concept design and analysis must be completed by January, with an alternative plan designated by February.

To view the RFP in person, travel to park district headquarters at 125 Elliott Road or visit tinyurl.com/2s4yv2jv. Individuals wishing to be notified of project updates or modifications may register to do so by emailing cdowning@cprdnewberg.org with “Interested Party List for CGGC Clubhouse Project” in the subject line.

In addition to producing a design for the clubhouse, the company that wins the bid will also be responsible for analyzing the current 18-hole golf course in the context of plans to expand to 27 holes, the release said. Design of the third nine holes is not included in the scope of work for the successful filer of the request for proposals.

“In 2019, CPRD hired John Steidel to design a planned expansion for an additional nine holes at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course — expanding from its existing 18 holes to a total of 27 holes,” the release said. “The RFP includes a general location map indicating where this expansion is planned to occur, plus details related to design of the addition.”

The initial decision on who wins the contract, the ultimate design of the clubhouse and other issues lies in the hands of the Golf Course Clubhouse Citizen Advisory Committee, whose citizen appointees are named by the district’s five-member board of directors. The committee has been tasked with providing the board of directors with a well-researched recommendation for the expansion of the clubhouse, the release said.

Building on prior meetings on the subject, the committee has determined that the clubhouse should include a full-service restaurant, pro shop, snack shop, banquet and multi-use facilities, family-friendly amenities, have thoughtful parking design, be architecturally compatible with its surroundings and be financially viable.

The request for proposals came about after the committee recommended the board contract with a consultant to develop a feasibility study, evaluate the condition of existing facilities, check trends in clubhouse design, consider features that should be included, determine specifications for the building and the site, estimate cost of construction and operation and estimate the timeframe for the project.

The committee also suggested hiring a consultant to develop a business plan, determine financial needs of the project, estimate revenue, look at trends in golf participation, do a competitive analysis of nearby facilities, explore third-party operations and consider financing options that would minimize exposure to the district.

“A new clubhouse should be a multi-functional facility that meets the current and future needs of the golf course and the community,” committee member Roger Kuhlman said. “This new clubhouse will elevate the overall experience for players and guests and serve as a cornerstone for community engagement, economic development and long-term sustainability of the golf course.”