Notebook: Oregon State football’s first scrimmage

Week two of Oregon State football’s 2025 fall camps concluded with a scrimmage in Reser Stadium on Saturday.

Scrimmage is a fairly loose term to use. The score was not kept and the teams were simply divided between offense and defense. The Beavers’ coaching staff rotated personnel frequently between the unofficial first-, second- and third-team position groupings. Head coach Trent Bray told media members afterwards that the day’s emphasis was getting as many players on the field as possible.

“This was, kind of, the first audition (for our players) to build their resume,” Bray said. “They’ve had nine really good practices at this point, (but it’s with) live bullets today… We’ll reshuffle the depth chart after this one, then they’ve got one more week (until) another audition next Saturday. And then it’s on to (week one against) Cal.”

Here are the biggest takeaways, thoughts and notable performances from Saturday’s scrimmage.

Eddie Freauff’s ascent continues

Redshirt-freshman wide receiver Eddie Freauff is having a phenomenal fall camp and was the Belle of the Ball on Saturday. Quarterbacks Maalik Murphy and Gabarri Johnson targeted the 6-foot-3 receiver early and often, particularly in the red zone. Freauff didn’t catch every single ball that came his way, but put himself in position to haul it in consistently.

In one goal-to-go situation, Murphy tossed a fade ball to Freauff. The redshirt-freshman came down with the ball for the score before jogging off the field to a chorus of “Eddie” chants from teammates. He is, self-admittedly, a very raw football player, but coaches and teammates alike have praised Freauff’s work ethic at every opportunity.

“Big, tall, long, athlete,” Bray said about what drew Oregon State to Freauff as a recruit. “(We knew) he could play something for us. (former wide receivers coach) Kefense Hynson did a great job digging into who he was — his work ethic, his character, all of those things — and that was kind of how it started.”

Secondary is finding its footing

Oregon State’s philosophy at the defensive back position is a simple one, put the five best players on the field. Secondary coaches Rod Chance and AJ Cooper still are figuring out who those five are exactly, but have a lot of good to evaluate from the scrimmage.

Sophomore corner Exodus Ayers spent most of Saturday’s scrimmage out of sight and out of mind, a positive outcome for a cornerback. Junior corner Jalil Tucker, on the other hand, had a loud afternoon, forcing a number of breakups when targeted.

Tyrice Ivy Jr., Skyler Thomas and Jaheim Patterson — all of whom are 6-foot-2 or taller and 200 pounds or heavier — make for an intriguing safety rotation. The trio’s size and experience all over the field allows lots of versatility when they play together.

“Length (like they have) can cover up a lot of things,” Bray said. “But then, not only do they have length, they can run and are athletic. That combination can be really, really good for a defense.”

Mason White, another versatile defensive back, came within a few yards of a pick-six. The redshirt-senior intercepted a pass from Gabarri Johnson and nearly ran it back, but was pushed out of bounds by Johnson before finding the end zone.

Specialists competing

The starting kicker job appears to be Caleb Ojeda’s to lose. The redshirt junior attempted two field goals over 50 yards out. He made the first, the longer of the two, but missed the second try. Both kicks had plenty of distance.

The punter position is the site of an ongoing competition. Both redshirt-junior Max Walker and redshirt-sophomore AJ Winsor had good kicks and forgettable ones Saturday. Their competition will come down to the wire.

Offensive line still sorting itself out

Offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson said after the scrimmage that the offensive line is trudging along and that failure is a part of the process. He explained where the group is currently after the scrimmage.

“There are some guys that we’ll be playing with on Saturdays that aren’t necessarily out there right now,” Gunderson said. “Very rarely do you play with five all year, so we’re going to have to develop that depth. Those guys have to go in there and fail. They have to do it wrong and get coached. And you guys know they’re going to get coached and they’re going to get coached hard. You’re seeing growth.

“Guys don’t play fast until they really trust what they’re doing, know what they’re doing, and know that they know what they’re doing. We’re starting to see that with some of them. No position in football is more developmental than up front. I like where we’re at, we’ve got a ways to go.”

Deep at running back and happy about it

Salahadin Allah sprung a big run for a touchdown early in the scrimmage. The true sophomore is the lead candidate to be Anthony Hankerson’s running mate. Marquis Crosby, Cornell Hatcher Jr. and Kourdey Glass have had impressive moments at various times this fall, too, making for a deep group.

“(Running back was) a position where we needed to figure out what we had,” Gunderson said. “It’s been a pleasant surprise, we’re very deep in that room right now. There are a lot of guys that will play… Those other guys need to fit in where they can and we’re going to use them all. They’ve all got different skillsets, but I think you saw some really special stuff.”